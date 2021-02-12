IDOT Prioritizing Routes As Winter Storms Roll Across The State
File photo (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois Department of Transportation is explaining how they prioritize snow removal when winter weather hits. First and foremost are the interstates, which IDOT officials say they consider their highest priority routes. Then they move to U.S. and Illinois routes while leaving the lower-traffic volumes the lowest priority. IDOT says the average snow plow driver covers between 20 and 30 miles in a single route.