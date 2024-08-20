IDOT Says I-55 At Exxon-Mobil Will See Construction Reduce Lanes Over Des Plaines River Bridge

Good news/bad news for those who travel along I-55 near Channahon. The bridge over the Des Plaines River near Exxon-Mobil is good shape despite the age being over 60 years old. But IDOT’s Steve Schilke says the bridge will be rehabbed later this year. There will be lane closures and detours posted. The construction will run into 2025. Eventually I-55 south of I-80 will expand to three lanes but that project is still years away.