1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IDOT, State And Local Police Cracking Down On Impaired Driving For Labor Day Weekend

August 31, 2023 1:03PM CDT
Share
IDOT, State And Local Police Cracking Down On Impaired Driving For Labor Day Weekend
File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

IDOT and state and local police will be cracking down on impaired driving over Labor Day weekend.  Authorities will be stepping up enforcement efforts with the The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day campaign.  Anyone planning to use drugs or alcohol should give their keys to a sober driver who can safely drive them home or call a taxi, rideshare service or community sober ride program. 

Popular Posts

1

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
2

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
3

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
4

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
5

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs

Recent Posts