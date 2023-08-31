IDOT, State And Local Police Cracking Down On Impaired Driving For Labor Day Weekend
August 31, 2023 1:03PM CDT
IDOT and state and local police will be cracking down on impaired driving over Labor Day weekend. Authorities will be stepping up enforcement efforts with the The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day campaign. Anyone planning to use drugs or alcohol should give their keys to a sober driver who can safely drive them home or call a taxi, rideshare service or community sober ride program.