IDOT Update: Bridge Closures Now And Improvements Coming To I-80 and I-55, But Will Be Years

January 30, 2023 4:50AM CST
WJOL received an update from IDOT on the rolling bridge closures in Joliet. The McDonough Street bridge is expected to reopen in mid to late February, weather permitting. The McDonough Street was closed November 21, 2022. Future closures include, Ruby and Brandon Road bridges, with specific dates for closure yet to be determined.

As for the bigger project of the I-80 and I-55 Interchange, the improvements include, replacing the southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 loop ramp with a directional ramp. This will eliminate the eastbound and southbound weave areas and improve traffic flow.

The project will also include new auxiliary lanes along I-80 from I-55 to Houbolt Road to improve operations in the interchange entrance and exit areas.

The project is anticipated to begin in the next two to three years and is one of the multiple improvement projects along the I-80 corridor. Additional information and photos can be found on the project website, at www.I80will.org.

