IDPH: 60 Percent Of Adults In Illinois Vaccinated

May 6, 2021 @ 11:31am
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Illinois’ vaccination numbers continue to climb. The state’s Department of Public Health yesterday said 60-percent of adults in the state have now gotten one dose of the vaccine. IDPH says 80-percent of people over 65 have gotten a shot. The numbers in Illinois have slowed, as they have across the country. Doctors and nurses in Illinois have administered nine-and-a-half-million vaccine doses since the end of last year.

