IDPH Announces 1,178 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Tuesday, including 39 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 113,195 cases, including 4,923 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,230 specimens for a total of 786,794.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.