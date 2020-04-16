IDPH Announces 125 Additional Coronavirus Deaths on Thursday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,140 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.
- Bond County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, in 90 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.