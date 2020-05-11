IDPH Announces 1,266 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Monday, including 54 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 unknowns 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,441 specimens for a total of 442,425.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.