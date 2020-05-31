IDPH Announces 1,343 New Coronavirus Cases on Sunday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,343 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Sunday, including 60 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 3 females 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 6 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County – 1 female 60s
- Monroe County – 1 female 60s
- Peoria County – 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County – 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Union County – 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County – 1 male 90s
- Will County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Williamson County – 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 120,260 cases, including 5,390 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,154 specimens for a total of 898,259. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 24–May 30 is 7%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.