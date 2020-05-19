IDPH Announces 1,545 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday 1,545 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 146 additional deaths.
- Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 3 females 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Kankakee County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 100+
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 98,030 cases, including 4,379 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,443 specimens for a total of 621,684. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 10-16, 2020 is 14%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.