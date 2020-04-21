IDPH Announces 1,551 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,551 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Tuesday, including 119 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 9 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 14 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 5 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1male 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
- Woodford County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 33,059 cases, including 1,468 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.