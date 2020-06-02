IDPH Announces 1,614 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,614 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois , including 113 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 1 unknown 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 16 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 2 females 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 4 males 90s
- Hancock County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 2 males 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 90s
- McDonough County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 122,848 cases, including 5,525 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,431 specimens for a total of 934,704. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 26–June 1 is 7%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.