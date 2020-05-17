IDPH Announces 1,734 New Coronavirus Cases on Sunday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday 1,734 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 7 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 94,191 cases, including 4,177 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,295 specimens for a total of 581,944. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.