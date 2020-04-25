IDPH Announces 2,119 New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,119 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jersey County: 1 male 50s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.