IDPH Announces 1842 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday 1,842 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.