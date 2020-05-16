IDPH Announces 2,088 New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced on Saturday 2,088 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.
- Clinton County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 3 females 100+, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 4 females 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jasper County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 92,457 cases, including 4,129 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens for a total of 561,649. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.