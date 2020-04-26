IDPH Announces 2,126 New Coronavirus Cases on Sunday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,126 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Sunday, including 59 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 2 females 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 43,903 cases, including 1,933 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.