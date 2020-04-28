IDPH Announces 2,219 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday 2,219 new cases of coronavirus Illinois, including 144 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 17 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female teens, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.