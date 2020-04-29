IDPH Announces 2,219 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,253 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Wednesday, including 92 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Jasper County: 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.