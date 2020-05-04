IDPH Announces 2,341 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced on Monday 2,341 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 63,840 cases, including 2,662 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 333,147 specimens for a total of 13,834.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.