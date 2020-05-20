IDPH Announces 2,388 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday 2,388 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 147 additional deaths.
- Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 19 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 10 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Grundy County: 1 unknown 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
- Woodford County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 100,418 cases, including 4,525 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,029 specimens for a total of 642,713. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 11-17, 2020 is 14%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.