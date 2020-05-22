IDPH Announces 2,758 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,758 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Friday, including 110 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 40s
- Cook County: 5 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 unknown 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 105,444 cases, including 4,715 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 specimens for a total of 697,133. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 13-19, 2020 is 13%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.