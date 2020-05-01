IDPH Announces 3,137 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 3,137 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Friday, including 105 additional deaths.
- Adams County: 1 female 60s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 100+
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male teens, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 56,055 cases, including 2,457 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.