IDPH Announces 4,014 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday 4,014 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 144 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 17 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s,
- McHenry County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Randolph County: 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 2 females 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 83,021 cases, including 3,601 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,266 specimens for a total of 471,691.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.