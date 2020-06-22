IDPH Announces 462 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County – 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County – 1 female 100+
- Kane County – 1 male 50s
- Lee County – 1 female 60s
- Madison County – 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County – 1 male 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 137,224 cases, including 6,671 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,219 specimens for a total of 1,379,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15–June 21 is 2%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.