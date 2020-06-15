IDPH Announces 473 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 473 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 5 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 8–June 14 is 3%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.