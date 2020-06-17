IDPH Announces 546 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 546 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 87 additional confirmed deaths.
- Champaign County: 1 male 40s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s
- Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Kendall County: 1 male 30s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 134,185 cases, including 6,485 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,987 specimens for a total of 1,258,328. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 10–June 16 is 3%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.