IDPH Announces 623 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 623 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 72 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 Unknown 80s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 133,639 cases, including 6,398 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9–June 15 is 3%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.