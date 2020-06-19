IDPH Announces 692 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 692 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 44 additional confirmed deaths.
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 unknown 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 135,470 cases, including 6,580 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,171 specimens for a total of 1,311,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 12–June 18 is 3%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.