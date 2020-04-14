IDPH Announces 74 New Additional Coronavirus Deaths
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday 1,222 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
- Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 23,247 cases, including 868 deaths, in 88 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.