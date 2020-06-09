IDPH Announces 797 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 797 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 95 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 unknown 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 2 females 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,212 cases, including 6,018 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2 –June 8 is 4%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.