IDPH Announces 80 New Additional Coronavirus Deaths
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,346 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 3 males 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 24,593 cases, including 948 deaths, in 89 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.