IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 828 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 144,013cases, including 6,951 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,090 specimens for a total of 1,636,055. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 24 –June 30 is 2.6%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.