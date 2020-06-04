IDPH Announces 929 New Coronavirus Cases on Thursday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 929 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Thursday, including 116 additional confirmed deaths.
- Coles County: 1female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 50s
- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Kankakee County: 2 males 90s
- Lake County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McDonough County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Union County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 124,759 cases, including 5,736 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,841 specimens for a total of 982,016. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 28–June 3 is 6%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.