IDPH Announces 982 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 982 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97additional deaths.
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 123,830 cases, including 5,621 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,471 specimens for a total of 959,175. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27–June 2 is 6%.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov.
If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.