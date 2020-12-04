Illinois Public Health Director Clarifying New CDC Guidelines
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, delivers the latest numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic during Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's daily press briefing on COVID-19 in his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois driver’s facilities will stay closed for in-person service until January 4th due to the pandemic. Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that he is urging people to use his office’s website to renew licenses, ID cards, and license plate stickers. Two facilities in Chicago will remain open for new drivers only. The locations are at 5401 West Elston and 9901 South King Drive. Facilities around the state have been closed since November 17th due to the spiking levels of the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, the expiration date for driver’s licenses and IDs has been extended through June 1st.