IDPH Endorses CDC Recommendation For New COVID Shots

September 14, 2023 1:02PM CDT
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health is endorsing a CDC recommendation for everyone over the age of six months to receive the newly FDA-approved COVID-19 shots. The updated vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer target the currently circulating strains of the COVID virus. Heading into the fall, the IDPH is closely monitoring data on COVID-19 as well as other respiratory viruses, including the flu. Data shows there is an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois and the nation.

