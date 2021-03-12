      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

IDPH, ISBE Release Revised Guidelines For In-Person Learning

Mar 12, 2021 @ 8:29am

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education are releasing revised public health guidelines for schools. The two agencies are loosening restrictions on in-person learning. Social distancing guidelines have been reduced to three feet, and daily temperature checks are no longer required. Masking, limited social distancing, and limited indoor capacity are still recommended. The agencies also recommend that contract tracing and

