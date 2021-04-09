      Breaking News
IDPH: Majority Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations From Non-Vaccinated

Apr 9, 2021 @ 12:52pm
The Illinois Department of Public Health says the majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations are people who haven’t been vaccinated. Dr. Ngozi Ezike spoke yesterday at a vaccination site in Forest Park, encouraging people to get the vaccine. Ezike promoted the effectiveness of all three available vaccines. Only 72 of the more than two-point-five-million Illinoisans vaccinated have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Vaccinations are going to be available to the general public starting Monday.

