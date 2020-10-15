IDPH Releases COVID-19 Holiday Season Safety Guide
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. U.S. sales of In this year of the pandemic, with trick-or-treating still an uncertainty, Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering guidance for getting through the holidays safely during the pandemic. State Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says this year is going to take some extra planning. She says the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually. Doctor Ezike advises everyone to wear a mask when not eating or drinking, holding gatherings outside if the weather allows, and increasing airflow inside by cracking windows.