IDPH Says Contact Tracers Need The Public’s Help
The state department of Public Health is asking for everyone’s help with contact tracing. Illinois Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says they are running into roadblocks when reaching out to the public. She encourages residents to respond to phone calls and provide contact tracers the information they ask for. Doctor Ezike added that no private health information will be given out. Contact tracers are working around the state, trying to find sources of infections in hopes of stopping the COVID-19 virus.