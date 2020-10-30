      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

IDPH Says Contact Tracers Need The Public’s Help

Oct 30, 2020 @ 1:19pm
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chicago, where it was announced that the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China involves the man married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

The state department of Public Health is asking for everyone’s help with contact tracing. Illinois Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says they are running into roadblocks when reaching out to the public. She encourages residents to respond to phone calls and provide contact tracers the information they ask for. Doctor Ezike added that no private health information will be given out. Contact tracers are working around the state, trying to find sources of infections in hopes of stopping the COVID-19 virus.

