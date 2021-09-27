IDPH Sides With CDC On Pfizer Vaccination Boosters

The Illinois Department of Public Health is backing up the CDC on recommendations for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The IDPH says boosters should be available only for certain groups at this time. The groups include those 65 and older and residents of long-term care settings. People aged 50- to 64-years old with underlying medical conditions should also receive boosters. People ages 18 to 49 with underlying conditions and those 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for transmission of the virus are also under consideration for booster shots. All boosters are to be given at least six months after the initial series is complete.