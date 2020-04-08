IDPH: State Breaks 15,000 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there are 1,529 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 15,078 cases in 78 counties. The IDPH also announced 82 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 462 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Boone County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s,
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s
Will County is currently reporting a total of 942 confirmed cases with 35 deaths.
The Will County Health Department also reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.