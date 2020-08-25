      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

IDPH To Investigate Long-term Care Facilities

Aug 25, 2020 @ 2:35pm
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses the discovery of a second case in Illinois of the novel coronavirus and the public health efforts to contain and study it, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Springfield, Ill., (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

The Illinois Department of Public Health is launching an investigation into the long-term care bureau after complaints and high rates of COVID-19 infections. The IDPH announced Friday that it is reviewing the bureau after discovering that investigations into abuse and neglect were delayed between mid-March and June. Director Ngozi Ezike says the findings are unacceptable. Over half of all Illinois COVID-19 deaths have been connected to long-term care facilities.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington