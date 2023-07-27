IDPH Urges Public To Watch Out For Rapid Bats, Other Infected Animals

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to be on the lookout for rapid bats and other infected animals. Bats are the most common source of potential infection in Illinois, and exposures from bats tend to be more frequent during the summer months. So far this year, 27 rabid bats have been found in fourteen Illinois counties, including Cook, Dekalb, Lake, McHenry, and Will. The disease can also be found in other wild animals, including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes.