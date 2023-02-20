1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IEMA Could Be Getting A Name Change

February 20, 2023 12:00PM CST
Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency could be getting a name change.  Governor Pritzker submitted an Executive Order to change the official name of the agency to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security.  This change will allow IEMA-OHS to better mobilize and coordinate response efforts during any future disasters and emergencies.  The order goes into law once it is approved by the Illinois House and Senate. 

