IEMA Offers Tips To Beat The Heat

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is offering tips to help everyone stay safe during hot weather. Tips include paying attention to all heat watches, warnings, and advisories, keeping hydrated and avoiding alcohol and caffeinated beverages. Residents should also wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun when possible, avoid strenuous activities and check on their neighbors. Currently, there are six cooling centers open across Illinois, which can be found on keepcool.Illinois.gov.