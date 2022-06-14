      Weather Alert

IEMA Offers Tips To Beat The Heat

Jun 14, 2022 @ 11:52am
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is offering tips to help everyone stay safe during hot weather.  Tips include paying attention to all heat watches, warnings, and advisories, keeping hydrated and avoiding alcohol and caffeinated beverages.  Residents should also wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun when possible, avoid strenuous activities and check on their neighbors.  Currently, there are six cooling centers open across Illinois, which can be found on keepcool.Illinois.gov.

Popular Posts
Starting at 8:00 tonight (Friday, June 10th,) left turns will be prohibited in all directions at the I-55/Weber Rd interchange
UPDATE: MISSING JOLIET TEEN FOUND SAFE
Afternoon Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured
Authorities ID Man Armed With Hatchet Who Was Killed By Naperville Police Officer
Will County Coroner's Office Says Lethal Doses Of fentanyl May Be On The Streets
Connect With Us Listen To Us On