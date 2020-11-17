IFT Wants Statewide Return To Remote Learning
Fifth grade teachers Edith Bonazza, left, and Patricia Castro teach their students at Oak Terrace Elementary School in Highwood, Ill., part of the North Shore school district, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. An analysis conducted by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat shows that race is a strong predictor of which public schools are offering in-person instruction to start the year and which aren't. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois Federation of Teachers is calling for a statewide return to remote learning. The call comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state and across the country. IFT leaders called on Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday to statewide measures rather than advisories. President Dan Montgomery says the state should take the burden of putting schools into remote learning off superintendents and school boards.