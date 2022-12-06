1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IG Report Details Hazing, Harassment Of Employee At Pontiac Prison

December 6, 2022 12:01PM CST
Share
IG Report Details Hazing, Harassment Of Employee At Pontiac Prison
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

A report by the state’s inspector general’s office details allegations of hazing and sexual harassment of an employee at Pontiac Correctional Center in 2018.  The IG’s office investigated an inappropriate prank played against the former Illinois Department of Corrections employee at Pontiac.  The employee reported the incident to officials, but continued to be harassed.  The report says the warden, two assistant wardens and other officials failed to respond adequately.  As a result, multiple officials at the prison were fired.

 

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
4

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts