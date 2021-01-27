IHSA Announces Return to Play Guidelines for High School Athletics
Bolingbrook's Morgan Tuck, left, encourages teammate Ariel Massengale, right, at the foul line in the Illinois High School Class 4A Girl's Basketball Championship game against Whitney Young Saturday, March 6, 2010, at Redbird Arena in Normal, IL.(AP Photos/B Corbin)
The IHSA Board of Directors met for a special board meeting on Wednesday, January 27th, to provide an updated sports schedule and other guidance for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Some of the guidelines allow for Boys and Girls Basketball to begin practice ASAP with a minimum of seven practice dates before games can be played with an end date for the sport of March 13th. Football practice can begin on March 3rd with the first games set for March 19th with no playoffs or state series to be played. A full list of all sports information can be found online at WJOL.com
The board is considering State Series competition for traditional IHSA spring sports only. The IHSA guidelines also require all student-athletes to participate in masks and for all game personnel not participating int he contest to also wear masks and adhere to social distancing.